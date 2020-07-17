Woodruff was named the Brewers' Opening Day starter Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Woodruff will get the nod on July 24 against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. It's no surprise to see him earn the honor, as he's clearly the Brewers' top starter, having cruised to a 3.62 ERA and a 29.0 percent strikeout rate last season.
