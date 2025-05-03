Woodruff (shoulder) is slated to make his next minor-league rehab outing with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

In his most recent rehab appearance Wednesday, Woodruff allowed one unearned run over 5.2 innings while striking out three batters. He's now through four minor-league outings -- two at Triple-A and two at High-A -- and has thrown 18.1 frames in total. Hogg reports that after Tuesday's scheduled start, Woodruff may make take part in more shorter outing May 11, though that will depend on conversations between him and the organization. It's possible that Woodruff could be activated off the injured list to make his 2025 Brewers debut sometime in mid-May.