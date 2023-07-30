Woodruff (shoulder) confirmed that he'll make his next rehab start Tuesday at Triple-A Nashville, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After two rehab starts at High-A Wisconsin, Woodruff will transfer his assignment to the Brewers' top affiliate for what could be his final outing on the farm before he makes his return from the 60-day injured list. In his most recent start for Wisconsin on Thursday and tossed four innings and 52 pitches. If he can cover five innings and push his pitch count into the 60-to-70 range Tuesday, the Brewers may be comfortable installing the right-hander back in the big-league rotation as soon as Aug. 7. Woodruff has been on the shelf since mid-April with a Grade 2 subscapular strain.