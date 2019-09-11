Woodruff (oblique) threw around 40 quality pitches against hitters Wednesday, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

He apparently got a fist bump from general manager David Stearns after the live batting practice session, which Minnaert says could be the final step before he is activated off the IL. Woodruff said he used all of his pitches Wednesday. Once activated, Woodruff will likely return to the rotation, although he likely wouldn't go very deep into his first start back.

