Woodruff didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the White Sox, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander was in control through five innings, but Eloy Jimenez rocked him for a game-tying homer in the sixth. Woodruff continues to sparkle to begin 2020, and his 1-1 record doesn't reflect his 2.08 ERA or 21:3 K:BB through 17.1 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column Sunday in a home start against the Reds.