Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Notches 10th win
Woodruff (10-2) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on six hits over 7.2 innings while striking out six in a 3-1 victory over the Pirates.
The right-hander looked like he might be in trouble early, but the Bucs' first-inning rally ended after only one run had scored when Josh Bell was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a Colin Moran double, and Woodruff took control after that. He'll carry a 3.79 ERA and 120:25 K:BB through 102 innings into his next start Thursday in Cincinnati.
