Woodruff (1-1) held the Twins to two runs on three hits over 5.2 innings Wednesday, only to be stuck with the loss. He struck out two, walked three and hit a batter.

Although the end result in terms of runs on the board was solid, it'd be nice to see Woodruff miss some more bats; it's not good to have more walks than strikeouts. Fortunately, that isn't a problem he generally suffered from in the minors, and it's not likely that it'll persist in the big leagues. Indeed, the top prospect's first two outings have gone well on the whole, and while Woodruff isn't a finished product yet, he's proving to be a useful back-of-the-rotation arm in fantasy. His next start will come against the Pirates on Tuesday.