Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: On wrong end of shutout
Woodruff (1-1) held the Twins to two runs on three hits over 5.2 innings Wednesday, only to be stuck with the loss. He struck out two, walked three and hit a batter.
Although the end result in terms of runs on the board was solid, it'd be nice to see Woodruff miss some more bats; it's not good to have more walks than strikeouts. Fortunately, that isn't a problem he generally suffered from in the minors, and it's not likely that it'll persist in the big leagues. Indeed, the top prospect's first two outings have gone well on the whole, and while Woodruff isn't a finished product yet, he's proving to be a useful back-of-the-rotation arm in fantasy. His next start will come against the Pirates on Tuesday.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Wins MLB debut Friday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Recalled for big-league debut Friday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Will start Friday against Rays•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Likely to join big-league rotation•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Activated, optioned to minors•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Continues to make progress•
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...