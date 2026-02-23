Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Opening Day 'up in the air'
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woodruff (lat) said Monday that his Opening Day availability is "up in the air right now," Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Woodruff is a bit behind schedule in Brewers camp after he ended last season on the injured list with a right lat strain. He threw a live batting practice session Monday and will face hitters at least once more before perhaps being cleared to pitch in a game setting. Woodruff noted Monday that he's "in a good spot," but he did not want to commit to being ready once the regular season begins, saying his goal is to have a healthy season and "be available at the end of the year when it matters most." The righty held a 3.20 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 83:14 K:BB in 64.2 innings last season for the Brewers.
