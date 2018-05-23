Woodruff was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs following Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He struck out three over two perfect innings to close out a 9-2 win, and was rewarded with a trip to the Pacific Coast League. Thursday's starter, Zach Davies, was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. Woodruff should continue to be shuttled back and forth between Triple-A and the big leagues this season, but it seems like the Brewers prefer him as a multi-inning reliever going forward.