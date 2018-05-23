Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Optioned to Triple-A
Woodruff was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs following Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
He struck out three over two perfect innings to close out a 9-2 win, and was rewarded with a trip to the Pacific Coast League. Thursday's starter, Zach Davies, was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move. Woodruff should continue to be shuttled back and forth between Triple-A and the big leagues this season, but it seems like the Brewers prefer him as a multi-inning reliever going forward.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Will work from bullpen for now•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Strikes out six over five innings in win•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Gets another start•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Allows seven runs in three-inning start•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Will start against Rockies on Friday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Sent back to minors•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...