Woodruff was sent down to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

In a corresponding move, the Brewers also called up J.J. Hoover and designated Tyler Webb for assignment. Woodruff only lasted 3.2 innings during Friday's start against the Cubs, allowing two earned runs off four hits and two walks while striking out three. It remains to be seen whether the club will call up Junior Guerra or elect to give a start to one of their bullpen arms for Wednesday's start against the Cardinals, which would have been Woodruff's next appearance. Expect to see Woodruff back in the big leagues in the near future.