Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Optioned to Triple-A
Woodruff was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.
The Brewers do not need a fifth starter until Sept. 2 against the Nationals, so they will wait until rosters expand to recall Woodruff. He only went 4.2 innings in Saturday's start in Coors Field, but he was still about as effective as his owners could have hoped for, allowing one run while striking out four. Woodruff now boasts a 1.62 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 16.2 innings (three starts) in the big leagues. He should still be rostered in deeper leagues, as he figures to serve as the Brewers' No. 5 starter in September.
