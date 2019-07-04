Woodruff (10-3) pitched well Thursday against the Reds, allowing just one run on seven hits in six innings while striking out six, but he took the loss as the Brewers couldn't manage a single run all game.

The Reds strung together four hits in the first inning for their only run of the game, but Woodruff settled in for a strong performance after that. Only one runner even reached second base in the next five innings. Woodruff will enter the break with a strong 3.67 ERA and a 28.8 percent strikeout rate and is currently tied for the National League lead with 10 wins.