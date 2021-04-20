Woodruff (1-0) allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out seven over six innings as he earned the win over the Padres on Monday.

Woodruff had a rocky opening frame, as he allowed his only run and hit of the night while also needing 28 pitches to get out of the inning. However, he was nearly untouchable after the first and exited after retiring seven straight hitters following a fourth-inning walk to Wil Myers. It was only a matter of time before Woodruff picked up his first win of the season, as the 28-year-old now owns a 1.96 ERA and 26:6 K:BB through 23 innings pitched so far. He's in line to face the Cubs, a team he's already had much success against, for the third time this season at Wrigley Field on Sunday.