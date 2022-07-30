Woodruff (9-3) earned the win Friday at Boston after allowing one run on four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks over 6.1 innings.

Woodruff generated 19 swinging strikes on 101 total pitches, and he kept the Red Sox off the board besides besides giving up a run on back-to-back doubles during the sixth inning. The right-hander has been dominant in six starts since returning from the injured list in late June with a 4-0 record, 2.06 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 48:11 K:BB across 35 frames.