Woodruff (4-2) allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over Miami.

Woodruff coughed up a two-run single to Payton Henry in the second inning after the frame began with an error. He was then taken deep for a solo shot in the third by Jorge Soler. The 6-foot-4 righty saw his season ERA drop to 5.35 through 33.2 innings but he's given up five home runs over his last three outings. Woodruff will look to string together victories in his projected home start against Washington next weekend.