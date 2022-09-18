Woodruff (11-4) gave up one earned run on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 over eight innings to earn the win in a 4-1 victory over the Yankees on Saturday.

Woodruff had success elevating his fastball and attacking the upper part of the zone against the Yankees hitters. He garnered 16 swinging strikes and now boasts an excellent 162 strikeouts in 135.2 innings pitched this season. Woodruff has been in a groove lately, and has 21 strikeouts over his last 14 innings pitched. The 29-year-old right-hander is tentatively expected to make his next start at Cincinnati.