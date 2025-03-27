The Brewers placed Woodruff on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to recovery from right shoulder surgery, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff's progression from shoulder surgery has gone well lately, as he has seen some game action and could be ready for a rehab assignment in the not-too-distant future. The Brewers haven't provided a timetable for when the right-hander will be ready to return from the IL for his 2025 debut.