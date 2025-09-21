The Brewers placed Woodruff on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Sept. 18, due to a right lat strain..

Woodruff threw five strong innings in his last appearance, allowing one run on two hits with nine strikeouts. However, he's picked up a lat strain that will require a stint on the injured list. Robert Gasser was recalled from Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move. Woodruff will be eligible for reinstatement Oct. 3, one day before the start of the NLDS. According to Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, manager Pat Murphy said "it's too early to tell" in response to Woodruff's postseason availability.