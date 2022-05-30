Woodruff landed on the 15-day injured list Monday with a high ankle sprain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Woodruff left his start Friday against the Cardinals with what was previously called right ankle discomfort. Prior reports suggested he could be ready to return for his next start, which was scheduled for Wednesday against the Cubs, but he'll wind up missing at least two turns in the rotation and potentially more, with the Brewers yet to set a target date for his return. The team will have to dip into its depth options to cover for Woodruff, as Aaron Ashby has already joined the rotation in place of Freddy Peralta (lat) and Ethan Small is starting the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Cubs.
