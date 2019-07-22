Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Placed on injured list
Woodruff was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain Monday.
Woodruff left his start Sunday against the Diamondbacks with the injury. His return timeline is not yet clear. Burch Smith was recalled to take his place on the roster, though his replacement in the rotation has yet to be announced.
