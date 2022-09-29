Woodruff (13-4) earned the win Wednesday without allowing a run on five hits and one walk over six innings in a 5-1 victory over the Cardinals. He struck out 10.

Woodruff did not allow an extra-base hit in his stellar six innings Wednesday night. The righty has been spectacular during his last five starts, posting a 1.36 ERA and 0.82 WHIP over 33 innings; however, the 29-year-old has allowed 10 home runs over his last 10 outings.