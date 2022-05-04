Woodruff (3-1) picked up the win over the Reds on Tuesday, allowing three runs on four hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out 12 and did not issue a walk.

Outside of a two-batter stretch when he allowed back-to-back homers to Tommy Pham and Mike Moustakas, Woodruff was utterly dominant. He had 19 called strikes and 18 swinging strikes on 95 pitches. Afterward, Woodruff told Adam McCalvy of MLB.com that he's been "working extremely hard to get back to myself" after a disappointing start to the season; even after Tuesday's gem, Woodruff still has a 5.18 ERA. This performance was a big step in the right direction.