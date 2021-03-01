Woodruff will not make his scheduled start Tuesday after experiencing slight back stiffness, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Manager Craig Counsell said the issue is no big deal, and that Woodruff will be moved back a couple days, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Josh Lindblom will get the start Tuesday instead. Counsell said there was flexibility built into the rotation schedule to account for minor issues like this. While the Brewers are downplaying the situation, fantasy managers should factor in slightly more risk with regards to Woodruff's health entering the season.