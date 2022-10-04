Woodruff tossed six innings, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out seven in Monday's extra-inning win over the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.
Woodruff surrendered a solo homer to Cooper Hummel in the top of the third inning before a Sergio Alcantara sacrifice fly in the fifth frame drove in the final tally on his line. The right-hander was able to toss a scoreless sixth inning and post his sixth consecutive quality start. Woodruff finished the regular season on a hot streak, producing a 1.62 ERA and 0.79 WHIP with 54 strikeouts over 39 innings in his final six outings.
