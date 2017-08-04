Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Recalled for big-league debut Friday
The Brewers recalled Woodruff from Triple-A Colorado Springs ahead of his scheduled Friday start.
The right-hander, who's making his big-league debut, has a 4.46 ERA for the Sky Sox but boasts a promising skill set that's etched a 8.7 K/9 and 3.0 BB/9. Woodruff may have an extended opportunity in the rotation if Chase Anderson (oblique) must sit for a few more weeks, so NL-only fantasy players at least could find some utility here.
