Woodruff was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.

Woodruff will provide some added depth this weekend as the Brewers are set to play four games in the next three days against Pittsburgh. Through nine appearances (four starts) with Milwaukee this year, Woodruff has posted a 5.01 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 23 strikeouts across 23.1 innings. The right-hander hasn't pitched since July 2 at the Triple-A level, so he will be fresh out of the bullpen for this weekend.

