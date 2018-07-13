Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Recalled from minors
Woodruff was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Friday.
Woodruff will provide some added depth this weekend as the Brewers are set to play four games in the next three days against Pittsburgh. Through nine appearances (four starts) with Milwaukee this year, Woodruff has posted a 5.01 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 23 strikeouts across 23.1 innings. The right-hander hasn't pitched since July 2 at the Triple-A level, so he will be fresh out of the bullpen for this weekend.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Getting rest at Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Sent back to minors•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Recalled prior to Sunday's start•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Starting for Brewers on Sunday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Will work from bullpen for now•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...