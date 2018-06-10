Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Recalled prior to Sunday start
Woodruff was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday.
With Zach Davies still on the disabled list with a shoulder issue, Woodruff will step into the rotation Sunday against the Phillies. The young righty has made three starts and five relief appearances this season for the Brewers and currently owns a 6.05 ERA over 19.1 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Starting for Brewers on Sunday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Will work from bullpen for now•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Strikes out six over five innings in win•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Gets another start•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Allows seven runs in three-inning start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...