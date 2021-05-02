Woodruff (2-0) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out six over six innings in Saturday's win over the Dodgers. He didn't factor into the decision.

The righty was sharp Saturday with his only mistakes being a homer by Mookie Betts in the first and a Corey Seager triple in the third to knock in Betts. The 28-year-old threw 65 of his 91 pitches for strikes and now has a 1.80 ERA. Woodruff now has a 40:9 K:BB through 35 frames.