Woodruff allowed three hits and one walk over three scoreless innings to earn the save Monday against the Reds. He struck out two.

Woodruff entered with an eight-run lead and proceeded to cruise through the next three frames to earn the first save of his career. The right-hander has pitched in a versatile bullpen role this season and currently holds a 3.99 ERA, so his fantasy value is quite limited despite this effort.

