Woodruff (hand) will make a rehab start Saturday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
While manager Craig Counsell didn't say which minor-league affiliate Woodruff will join this weekend, the right-hander has been cleared to return to game action after throwing a 40-pitch bullpen session Tuesday. Woodruff has been on the injured list since May 30, and it's possible that he'll be able to rejoin the Brewers following a single rehab start.
