Woodruff (shoulder) will throw a simulated game Monday before reporting to Triple-A Nashville to begin a rehab assignment, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander can take up to 30 days on the rehab assignment, and he'll likely require most of that time to continue building his way back up from the shoulder surgery he underwent in October of 2023. Woodruff will be a key rotation piece for Milwaukee once activated, especially with Nestor Cortes (elbow), Aaron Civale (hamstring) and Tobias Myers (oblique) all dealing with early season injuries.