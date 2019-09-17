Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Reinstated from IL
Woodruff (oblique) has been officially activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Tuesday's game against San Diego, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
As expected, Woodruff has been cleared to return after suffering a left oblique strain July 22. His return comes at a great time for the Brewers, who are making a playoff push. It's unclear as to how many innings Woodruff will be able to throw, considering he's only been stretched out to around 40 pitches.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: To start Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Final bullpen on tap•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Returning next week•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Next step could be activation•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Completes simulated game•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Throws 30-pitch bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...