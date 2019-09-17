Woodruff (oblique) has been officially activated from the 10-day injured list and will start Tuesday's game against San Diego, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

As expected, Woodruff has been cleared to return after suffering a left oblique strain July 22. His return comes at a great time for the Brewers, who are making a playoff push. It's unclear as to how many innings Woodruff will be able to throw, considering he's only been stretched out to around 40 pitches.