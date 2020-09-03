Woodruff was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday.
Woodruff rejoins the Brewers' roster after being placed on the paternity list Monday. The right-hander did not miss a start and is slated to take the ball Saturday against Cleveland. He will look to improve upon his last outing, in which he allowed four runs while taking the loss to the Pirates.
