Woodruff (shoulder) continues to throw off flat ground and remains hopeful to return from the 60-day injured list around the All-Star break, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff was cleared to start playing catch about two weeks ago and is likely gradually stretching out his throwing distance, but the Brewers aren't yet ready to have him advance to mound work. Once he's able to get a few bullpen sessions under his belt, Woodruff will then face hitters in live batting practice before likely pitching in at least one or two minor-league games or simulated games prior to being activated from the IL.