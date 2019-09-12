Woodruff (oblique) will return to major-league action next week but the team is still working through what his role will be, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

After throwing 40 pitches during a live batting practice session Wednesday, Woodruff would line up to return early next week during the home series against the Padres. For fantasy purposes, it would probably be preferable for him to be the second pitcher to enter the game during his first appearance, as he is probably not stretched out enough to go five innings. He could piggyback Zach Davies on Monday or Gio Gonzalez on Tuesday. Woodruff threw all of his pitches during Wednesday's session.