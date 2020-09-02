Woodruff (personal) is slated to return from the paternity list to start Saturday's game against the Indians, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Assuming Woodruff experiences no complications with the COVID-19 intake testing protocol upon joining the Brewers in Cleveland, he'll be able to stay on turn in the rotation. He left the team to witness the birth of his child immediately after completing his start against the Pirates this past weekend.