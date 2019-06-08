Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Rolls to eighth victory
Woodruff (8-1) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 10 over six innings Friday in a win over the Pirates.
Woodruff surrendered two runs in the third inning and another in the sixth, but he registered a quality start and managed to bounce back from an ugly outing June 1, when he was roughed up by the Pirates for six runs over four innings. The 26-year-old has hit a few bumps in the road this season, but he sits with an 8-1 record and a 3.87 ERA with 90 punchouts across 74.1 innings.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Blows five-run lead•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Dominates Phillies for seventh win•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Tosses quality start in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Shuts down Phillies•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Strikes out nine•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Gets fourth victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...