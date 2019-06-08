Woodruff (8-1) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 10 over six innings Friday in a win over the Pirates.

Woodruff surrendered two runs in the third inning and another in the sixth, but he registered a quality start and managed to bounce back from an ugly outing June 1, when he was roughed up by the Pirates for six runs over four innings. The 26-year-old has hit a few bumps in the road this season, but he sits with an 8-1 record and a 3.87 ERA with 90 punchouts across 74.1 innings.