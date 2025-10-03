Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Friday that Woodruff (lat) will not pitch during the NLDS versus the Cubs, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff landed on the 15-day injured list nearly two weeks ago with a right lat strain, and he has yet to resume throwing. The good news is the injury is unrelated to his previous shoulder surgery, and while Woodruff is also unlikely to be ready for the NLCS, the Brewers are not ruling him out for the World Series, should they advance.