Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Saddled with second loss
Woodruff (8-2) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six as the Brewers fell 4-1 to the Padres.
While it wasn't a terrible outing, it ended the right-hander's seven-decision winning streak, during which Woodruff had posted a 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 76:19 K:BB over 66.1 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start Sunday, at home against the Reds.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Rolls to eighth victory•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Blows five-run lead•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Dominates Phillies for seventh win•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Tosses quality start in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Shuts down Phillies•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....
-
Mailbag: Inning limits, SP questions
You probably have had your starting pitchers knocked around so far in 2019. Who hasn't? Here's...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal