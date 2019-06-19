Woodruff (8-2) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six as the Brewers fell 4-1 to the Padres.

While it wasn't a terrible outing, it ended the right-hander's seven-decision winning streak, during which Woodruff had posted a 3.39 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 76:19 K:BB over 66.1 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next start Sunday, at home against the Reds.