Woodruff (back) is scheduled to start Monday's spring game against the Angels, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.
The 28-year-old pitched against live hitters Thursday with no issues and is poised to make his spring debut Monday. Woodruff was originally scheduled to start last Tuesday, so the back stiffness only ended up pushing back his first outing of the spring by less than a week. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks, the right-hander shouldn't have any issues being ready for Opening Day.
