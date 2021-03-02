Woodruff (back) is slated to throw a bullpen session Tuesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Woodruff was initially lined up to make his Cactus League debut Tuesday against the Athletics, but the Brewers scratched him a day in advance of the game after he experienced some back stiffness. Manager Craig Counsell downplayed the injury Monday, and the fact that Woodruff will still be allowed to throw in some capacity Tuesday supports the notion that his back soreness is only a minor concern. If all goes well during the bullpen session, Woodruff could be cleared to pitch in a Cactus League or simulated game this weekend.
