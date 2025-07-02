Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that he expects Woodruff (elbow/ankle/shoulder) to return from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Marlins in Miami, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports.

Woodruff has faced a long road back from his October 2023 capsule repair surgery on his right shoulder and was further set back during his rehab assignment when he battled right ankle tendinitis in May and a right elbow contusion in June, but he's finally ready to make his 2025 debut for Milwaukee. Over the course of his 10-start assignment between High-A Wisconsin and Triple-A Nashville, Woodruff accrued a 2.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB in 42 innings. He built up to 82 pitches in his final minor-league outing Sunday, and while the Brewers will likely keep a close eye on his workload in Miami, Woodruff should be able to work deep enough into the game to qualify for a win. Woodruff owns a career 3.10 ERA over parts of seven big-league seasons and looks like a worthy speculative pickup in most fantasy leagues where he's available, though managers should keep expectations in check while he makes his first MLB appearance in 652 days.