Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Sent back to minors
Woodruff was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Woodruff was likely headed back to the minors in the coming days anyway as the Brewers will need to clear a roster spot for Wednesday's starter, Wade Miley. Seeing as he wouldn't have been available for Tuesday's game after tossing 1.1 innings Monday, the team decided to swap Woodruff out for an extra bench bat in Brett Phillips. Woodruff will rejoin the Sky Sox's rotation, where he owns a 1.65 ERA across three starts (16.1 innings), until he's needed back at the big-league level.
