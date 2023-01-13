Woodruff signed a one-year, $10.8 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

It's a substantial raise for Woodruff, who was in his third of four arbitration-eligible years. The right-hander posted a 3.05 ERA and 190:42 K:BB over 153.1 innings in 2022. He's not as good of a bet as some of the other top-shelf starters to stay healthy, but as far as pure performance goes he measures up to almost anyone.

