Woodruff signed a one-year, $10.8 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
It's a substantial raise for Woodruff, who was in his third of four arbitration-eligible years. The right-hander posted a 3.05 ERA and 190:42 K:BB over 153.1 innings in 2022. He's not as good of a bet as some of the other top-shelf starters to stay healthy, but as far as pure performance goes he measures up to almost anyone.
