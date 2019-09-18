Woodruff didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Padres, walking one batter and striking out four over two scoreless innings.

As expected, the right-hander saw a small workload in his return from the injured list, tossing 37 pitches (23 strikes) before giving way to Gio Gonzalez. Woodruff's next start is scheduled for Sunday, at home against the Pirates, but he's unlikely to last long enough to qualify for a win once again.