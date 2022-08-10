Woodruff didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, giving up three runs on four hits over seven innings in a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Rays. He struck out five without walking a batter.

Homers by Yu Chang and Randy Arozarena left Woodruff headed for his fourth loss of the season, but the Brewers were able to tie things up in the ninth and walk it off in the 10th. The right-hander wasn't his usual dominant self, but he fired an efficient 85 pitches (58 strikes) and didn't issue a walk for the first time in six starts. Woodruff will carry a 3.52 ERA and 109:27 K:BB through 92 innings on the year into his next outing.