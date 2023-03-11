Woodruff struck out four batters and allowed an unearned run over 3.0 innings in Friday's exhibition game.

Woodruff tossed two scoreless frames in his first start of the spring, and he was sharp again in his second trip to the mound. Woodruff already appears ready for the regular season, and he is tentatively lined up to start the Brewers' second game of the campaign, which will come Apr. 1 against the Cubs.