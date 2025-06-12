The Brewers transferred Woodruff (shoulder/elbow) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Jacob Misiorowski, who has been called up to make his major-league debut Thursday. It does not change Woodruff's timetable, as he has already missed 60-plus days and recently had a setback on his rehab assignment when he was struck in the pitching elbow by a comebacker. Woodruff hasn't resumed throwing and will need a couple more rehab starts before being considered for the Brewers' rotation.