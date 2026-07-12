Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Shifts to 60-day IL

The Brewers transferred Woodruff (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

The veteran right-hander was diagnosed with an injury to his right anterior shoulder capsule after landing on the IL last weekend, and it's not a major surprise the injury will keep him sidelined for at least two months. Woodruff is without an official timeline for his return but will be eligible to be reinstated in early September. He's been effective when available this season with a 2.98 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB across 45.1 innings, but the recurrent shoulder issues remain a major hurdle that he's struggled to fully overcome.