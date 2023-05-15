Milwaukee transferred Woodruff (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.
The Brewers have a tentative goal of Woodruff returning before the end of June, and since he was initially deactivated April 11, his move to the 60-day IL won't affect his recovery timeline. The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for first baseman/designated hitter Darin Ruf, whom Milwaukee signed to a one-year deal Monday.
